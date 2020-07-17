All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224

2715 Maplewood Avenue · (360) 733-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2715 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Birchwoods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Maple Glen condominiums conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and other local amenities. This unit features a washer/dryer in unit, electric heat, one assigned parking space, and a deck. Sorry no smoking/pets.

Basic water/sewer/garbage included.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA

Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

(RLNE3777965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 have any available units?
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 currently offering any rent specials?
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 pet-friendly?
No, 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 offer parking?
Yes, 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 offers parking.
Does 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 have a pool?
No, 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 does not have a pool.
Does 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 have accessible units?
No, 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balconies
Bellingham Apartments with ParkingBellingham Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WABurlington, WA
Birch Bay, WAFerndale, WAOak Harbor, WALake Stevens, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Baker

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington UniversitySkagit Valley College
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity