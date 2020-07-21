All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

1531 LINCOLN ST

1531 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Lincoln Street, Bellingham, WA 98229
Puget

Amenities

Bright and Open 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Duplex in the Puget Neighborhood - This bright and open 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor unit offers upgrades throughout at an amazing value. Conveniently located in the Puget neighborhood within waling distance of parks, shopping, and WWU bus lines, this home truly offers it all. Enjoy the privately fenced backyard without the extra upkeep, as an additional $50 per month covers the cost of water, sewer, and professional yard care services. Sorry, No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 LINCOLN ST have any available units?
1531 LINCOLN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellingham, WA.
Is 1531 LINCOLN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1531 LINCOLN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 LINCOLN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1531 LINCOLN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1531 LINCOLN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1531 LINCOLN ST offers parking.
Does 1531 LINCOLN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 LINCOLN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 LINCOLN ST have a pool?
No, 1531 LINCOLN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1531 LINCOLN ST have accessible units?
No, 1531 LINCOLN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 LINCOLN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 LINCOLN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 LINCOLN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 LINCOLN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
