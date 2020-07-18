All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1506 Iron St

1506 Iron Street · (360) 733-7944
Location

1506 Iron Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
York

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1506 Iron St · Avail. Aug 17

$1,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
1506 Iron St Available 08/17/20 1506 Iron Street - Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home conveniently located near shops and downtown Bellingham. This home features a spacious downstairs living space, electric heat, off street parking, and extra storage. Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit. Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA

(RLNE3351922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Iron St have any available units?
1506 Iron St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1506 Iron St currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Iron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Iron St pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Iron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1506 Iron St offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Iron St offers parking.
Does 1506 Iron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Iron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Iron St have a pool?
No, 1506 Iron St does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Iron St have accessible units?
No, 1506 Iron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Iron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Iron St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Iron St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Iron St does not have units with air conditioning.
