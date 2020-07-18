Amenities

parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking

1506 Iron St Available 08/17/20 1506 Iron Street - Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home conveniently located near shops and downtown Bellingham. This home features a spacious downstairs living space, electric heat, off street parking, and extra storage. Sorry, no smoking/pets.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit. Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.



Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.



A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



All units are non-smoking units.



Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA



(RLNE3351922)