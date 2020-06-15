1336 Franklin St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! - Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! You wont want to miss out on this conveniently located 6 bedroom home with custom paint, wood flooring throughout and spacious front deck! Fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher and microwave with ample cabinet and counter space. Off street and street parking available. Shed on site for extra storage. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Sorry no pets. Students Welcome!



Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!



*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5023917)