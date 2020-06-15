All apartments in Bellingham
1336 Franklin St
Last updated June 15 2020

1336 Franklin St

1336 Franklin Street · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
Location

1336 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
York

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1336 Franklin St · Avail. now

$3,795

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! - Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! You wont want to miss out on this conveniently located 6 bedroom home with custom paint, wood flooring throughout and spacious front deck! Fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher and microwave with ample cabinet and counter space. Off street and street parking available. Shed on site for extra storage. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Sorry no pets. Students Welcome!

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

