Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome -

This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU. Cut through Sehome Arboretum from WWU and it’s only a few blocks to your new home.



This 6 bedroom/2 bathroom house has 9 foot ceilings and carpet throughout. It has forced air natural gas heat and a washer and dryer. There are three separate floors in this house. The living/dining room and kitchen spaces are large and there is an additional recreational space on the third floor. Big bedrooms. Great location!



NOT A PARTY HOUSE. Three reserved off-street parking spaces behind house and tandem off street parking along side of house. Landlord provides lawn care. Tenant pays all utilities, including water, sewer and garbage. Absolutely no pets or smoking allowed.



Please call our office for application instructions. 360-733-8682



No Pets Allowed



