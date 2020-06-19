Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1309 Varsity Available 08/18/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Duplex in Happy Valley - Dont miss out on living in this beautiful four bedroom, three bath duplex! Kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances! Exterior amenities include a yard, deck, and a two car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry no pets. Students welcome!



Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2276464)