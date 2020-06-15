All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 1215 HUMBOLDT ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
1215 HUMBOLDT ST.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

1215 HUMBOLDT ST.

1215 Humboldt Street · (360) 599-2200 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1215 Humboldt Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. · Avail. now

$4,395

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 2480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Summer Move-In Special at this Huge 7+ Bedroom York District Home - Don't miss this huge, like new 7+ bedroom home within walking distance to WWU, close to downtown, 1/2 block to Franklin park, and near bus-lines. Home features washer, dryer, dishwasher, range, off street parking and large living space attached to kitchen! Plenty of storage space included. Students welcome! An additional $250 per month covers the cost of Water, Sewer, Garbage and professional yard maintenance services.

Credit Screening is not required for this rental unit. This unit is currently being offered at a promotional rate on a reduced lease term.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2125798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. have any available units?
1215 HUMBOLDT ST. has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. have?
Some of 1215 HUMBOLDT ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1215 HUMBOLDT ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. pet-friendly?
No, 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. offer parking?
Yes, 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. does offer parking.
Does 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. have a pool?
No, 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. have accessible units?
No, 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 HUMBOLDT ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1215 HUMBOLDT ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balcony
Bellingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBellingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WAAnacortes, WA
Oak Harbor, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lake Stevens, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity