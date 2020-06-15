1215 HUMBOLDT ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Summer Move-In Special at this Huge 7+ Bedroom York District Home - Don't miss this huge, like new 7+ bedroom home within walking distance to WWU, close to downtown, 1/2 block to Franklin park, and near bus-lines. Home features washer, dryer, dishwasher, range, off street parking and large living space attached to kitchen! Plenty of storage space included. Students welcome! An additional $250 per month covers the cost of Water, Sewer, Garbage and professional yard maintenance services.



Credit Screening is not required for this rental unit. This unit is currently being offered at a promotional rate on a reduced lease term.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2125798)