All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 1205 E McLeod.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
1205 E McLeod
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1205 E McLeod

1205 East Mcleod Road · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1205 East Mcleod Road, Bellingham, WA 98226
Mount Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 E McLeod · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction and Rare Find tucked into the trees! - Don't miss out on this rare find in the heart of Bellingham. New construction 3 level home with ADU on the bottom floor. 2 Gourmet Kitchens! Gas Fireplace! The main area of this home has 4 bdrms including the master suite on the main floor and 3 bdrms & 1 bath on the top floor. The ADU is a 1 bdrm with full kitchen & private entrance. Beautiful finishes throughout the house & open floor plan adds to the exquisite appeal. Private home tucked away in the trees! Close to freeway, downtown & shopping. No Pets. No Students. Landscaping is included.

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5471208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 E McLeod have any available units?
1205 E McLeod has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1205 E McLeod currently offering any rent specials?
1205 E McLeod isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 E McLeod pet-friendly?
No, 1205 E McLeod is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1205 E McLeod offer parking?
No, 1205 E McLeod does not offer parking.
Does 1205 E McLeod have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 E McLeod does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 E McLeod have a pool?
No, 1205 E McLeod does not have a pool.
Does 1205 E McLeod have accessible units?
No, 1205 E McLeod does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 E McLeod have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 E McLeod does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 E McLeod have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 E McLeod does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1205 E McLeod?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balcony
Bellingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBellingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WAAnacortes, WA
Oak Harbor, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lake Stevens, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity