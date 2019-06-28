2720 104th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bellevue House with Private Beach! - Welcome Summer with your own Private Beach...Sweeping Lake Washington View - Welcome home to paradise! This beautiful and unique home sits steps away from the entrance of Chesterfield Beach Park, ideally located in the lovely Enatai neighborhood on a secluded private lot. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, this home would be the perfect set up for a family who loves the water! BBQ in your huge back yard by day and cozy up to your warm fireplace by night! There is a full size washer and dryer just off of the kitchen. This long and spacious kitchen is equipped with black and stainless steel appliances just add to this amazing home's detail! The options are endless.

Just go out the front door and down the steps where you have your own waterfront park including a dock and play area. Life doesnt get much better than this!

This home offers spectacular Lake Washington views in a very private setting. This home has a living room, dining area, kitchen and family room. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout. Ready for you to move in.

Enjoy sitting on your deck taking in the sunrise with your coffee in the morning, watch fun water activities all day and a beautiful pacific northwest sunset over Lake Washington in the evening. On a clear night the moon and the stars above the lake are spectacular. You see Seattle off in the distance.

This home will not stay on the market long.

Located in the Bellevue School District, schools include Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle, Bellevue High

No smoking. Pets on approval only with an additional pet deposit.



Terms: Full first month, security deposit (equal to one months rent).



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $11,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE3225674)