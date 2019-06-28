All apartments in Beaux Arts Village
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2720 104th Ave SE

2720 104th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2720 104th Avenue Southeast, Beaux Arts Village, WA 98004
Beaux Arts Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bellevue House with Private Beach! - Welcome Summer with your own Private Beach...Sweeping Lake Washington View - Welcome home to paradise! This beautiful and unique home sits steps away from the entrance of Chesterfield Beach Park, ideally located in the lovely Enatai neighborhood on a secluded private lot. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, this home would be the perfect set up for a family who loves the water! BBQ in your huge back yard by day and cozy up to your warm fireplace by night! There is a full size washer and dryer just off of the kitchen. This long and spacious kitchen is equipped with black and stainless steel appliances just add to this amazing home's detail! The options are endless.
Just go out the front door and down the steps where you have your own waterfront park including a dock and play area. Life doesnt get much better than this!
This home offers spectacular Lake Washington views in a very private setting. This home has a living room, dining area, kitchen and family room. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout. Ready for you to move in.
Enjoy sitting on your deck taking in the sunrise with your coffee in the morning, watch fun water activities all day and a beautiful pacific northwest sunset over Lake Washington in the evening. On a clear night the moon and the stars above the lake are spectacular. You see Seattle off in the distance.
This home will not stay on the market long.
Located in the Bellevue School District, schools include Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle, Bellevue High
No smoking. Pets on approval only with an additional pet deposit.

Terms: Full first month, security deposit (equal to one months rent).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $11,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3225674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 104th Ave SE have any available units?
2720 104th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaux Arts Village, WA.
What amenities does 2720 104th Ave SE have?
Some of 2720 104th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 104th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2720 104th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 104th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 104th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2720 104th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2720 104th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2720 104th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 104th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 104th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2720 104th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2720 104th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2720 104th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 104th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 104th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 104th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 104th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
