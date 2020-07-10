/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Battle Ground, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
218 SE 8th Ave
218 Southeast 8th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/23/20 Two Bedroom, one bathroom and a half bathroom single family house in Battle Ground.
Results within 5 miles of Battle Ground
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
5 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
7 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7900 NE 162nd Avenue
7900 Northeast 162nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1806 sqft
Single Level - 4 bedroom 2 bath with large fenced back yard - 2020 Update and Remodel - For additional information or to schedule a property tour email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851. Interactive 3D Tour: https://my.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7907 NE 180th Ave
7907 NE 180th Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, private "Mother-In-Law" suite with its own yard and all utilities included! - This quiet one bedroom, one bath, “Mother-In-Law suite” of a newer home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a
Results within 10 miles of Battle Ground
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
5 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
20 Units Available
Fircrest
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
2 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Bennington
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
Bennington
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,325
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
11 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,140
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
