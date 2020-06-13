Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

236 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA

Finding an apartment in Bainbridge Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winslow
1 Unit Available
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
645 Madison Avenue
645 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Winslow....walk to town and the Seattle ferry - This adorable home sits just back off of the hustle and bustle of Madison Avenue enough to make you forget you are right in the center of town.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
1257 Patmos Lane NW
1257 Patmos Ln NW, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1608 sqft
Winslow ....

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Battle Point
1 Unit Available
5784 Tolo Road
5784 Northeast Tolo Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Darling craftsman cottage now available - Darling private cottage tucked away on a gorgeous piece of property just minutes to Battle Point Park and downtown Winslow.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
23 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1209 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
16589 Norum Road
16589 Norum Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
16589 Norum Road Available 07/10/20 One of a kind Poulsbo waterfront estate.... - This is one of Poulsbo's most iconic properties. The detail in which this 1910 Craftsman home was lovingly restored will amaze.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2408 15th St
2408 15th Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Updated kitchen and baths. Floor plan offers a Master on the main floor w/attached bath, upper floor has 2 bedrooms and bonus room. Fully finished room in basement can make a nice office or game room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18420 13th Ave NE
18420 13th Avenue Northeast, Poulsbo, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3080 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom Poulsbo home with gorgeous views of mountains and water- Large deck with see-through panels and covered patio below. Hardwood floors throughout upstairs - Sound proof media room.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
1943 Northeast Barnett Street
1943 Northeast Barnett Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
East Bremerton duplex offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a great location convenient to community of Manette, shopping centers, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and transit lines. Newer carpet, custom closet organizer in master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bed, split entry home is set in a well established Central Kitsap neighborhood, conveniently located to Silverdale, Bremerton, military bases and highways. Upstairs living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

Last updated April 15 at 08:07am
Alki Point
1 Unit Available
2726 60 Ave SW
2726 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
This building is conveniently located just a half block to Alki Beach Park. Close to bus transit stops, Starbucks and restaurants. This is a West Seattle neighborhood. Enjoy living close to Alki Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bainbridge Island, WA

Finding an apartment in Bainbridge Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

