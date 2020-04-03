All apartments in Arlington
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65

18222 Smokey Point Boulevard · (425) 513-0209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18222 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA 98223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 Available 07/08/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - OPEN HOUSE EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 10 - 4PM

MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington. These 2-story units feature a living room with vaulted ceilings, 2 conveniently located parking spaces, onsite security system, as well as a wonderful, friendly community. It is an open floor plan with the master bedroom and bath on the main floor and two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. All appliances are included: dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Garbage service is included in rent, resident is responsible for electric, water, and sewer. We are Animal Friendly! No dogs over 40 lbs, and we do have breed criteria. Pets are considered based on our rental criteria, and do require a pet deposit. Please contact the leasing agent for more information. Our residents can take advantage of many programs and facilities at the Stillaguamish Senior Center that is conveniently located in the same complex. These include Zumba classes, delicious Monday lunches, and many more. Chelsea Village is just a short drive to the Quilceda Outlet Mall, Costco, Best Buy, Safeway, Walmart and a number of excellent restaurants. Medical clinic and hospital are both a short drive away. KB

(RLNE4293571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 have any available units?
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 have?
Some of 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 currently offering any rent specials?
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 pet-friendly?
No, 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 offer parking?
Yes, 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 does offer parking.
Does 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 have a pool?
No, 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 does not have a pool.
Does 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 have accessible units?
No, 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 does not have accessible units.
Does 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 does not have units with air conditioning.

