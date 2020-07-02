Amenities

18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27 Available 08/05/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful corner unit, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington. These 2-story units feature an enormous living room, vaulted ceilings, and detached garage plus 1 conveniently located parking space, as well as a wonderful, friendly community. It is an open floor plan with the master bedroom and bath on the main floor and two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. All appliances are included: dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Garbage service is included in rent, resident is responsible for electric, water, and sewer. We are Animal Friendly! No dogs over 40 lbs, and we do have breed criteria. Pets are considered based on our rental criteria, and do require a pet deposit. Please contact the leasing agent for more information @ 425-513-0209. Our residents can take advantage of many programs and facilities at the Stillaguamish Senior Center that is conveniently located in the same complex. These include Zumba classes, delicious Monday lunches, and many more. Chelsea Village is just a short drive to the Quilceda Outlet Mall, Costco, Best Buy, Safeway, Walmart and a number of excellent restaurants. Medical clinic and hospital are both a short drive away. PTS



