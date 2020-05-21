All apartments in Anacortes
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1622 28th Street

1622 28th Street · (360) 588-6038
Location

1622 28th Street, Anacortes, WA 98221
Village Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1622 28th Street Available 06/12/20 1622 28th Street - Centrally located townhouse, a short distance to schools, parks, pool, & downtown Anacortes.

Features include; Kitchen w/ eating counter, dining area, & living room w/ gas fireplace. Master suite on main level w/ walk-in closet & double vanity in bathroom. Family room w/ deck upstairs & 2 bedrooms w/ shared bath. 2 car garage. Includes all appliances. No smoking/pets.

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4815815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 28th Street have any available units?
1622 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anacortes, WA.
What amenities does 1622 28th Street have?
Some of 1622 28th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1622 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1622 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1622 28th Street does offer parking.
Does 1622 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 28th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1622 28th Street has a pool.
Does 1622 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1622 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1622 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
