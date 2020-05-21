Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace

1622 28th Street Available 06/12/20 1622 28th Street - Centrally located townhouse, a short distance to schools, parks, pool, & downtown Anacortes.



Features include; Kitchen w/ eating counter, dining area, & living room w/ gas fireplace. Master suite on main level w/ walk-in closet & double vanity in bathroom. Family room w/ deck upstairs & 2 bedrooms w/ shared bath. 2 car garage. Includes all appliances. No smoking/pets.



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



