1417 38th Street Available 06/22/20 1417 38th Street (Deskin Court) - One level home.



Features include; Large, open kitchen w/ wet bar, computer/TV nook, dining area, living room w/ wood stove, & family room w/ built-in shelving. Tenant gets use of one bay of detached garage. Includes all appliances. No smoking, small pet negotiable.



*Washer and dryer provided by Owner but not maintained.



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



