Anacortes, WA
1417 38th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1417 38th Street

1417 38th Street · (360) 588-6038
Location

1417 38th Street, Anacortes, WA 98221

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1417 38th Street · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2033 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1417 38th Street Available 06/22/20 1417 38th Street (Deskin Court) - One level home.

Features include; Large, open kitchen w/ wet bar, computer/TV nook, dining area, living room w/ wood stove, & family room w/ built-in shelving. Tenant gets use of one bay of detached garage. Includes all appliances. No smoking, small pet negotiable.

*Washer and dryer provided by Owner but not maintained.

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1863146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

