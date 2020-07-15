All apartments in Anacortes
1413 17th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1413 17th St

1413 17th Street · (360) 675-3329
Location

1413 17th Street, Anacortes, WA 98221
Central Anacortes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 17th St · Avail. Sep 20

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1413 17th St Available 09/20/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Anacortes - This property is conveniently located in the heart of Anacortes. Close to local shops, restaurants, schools, parks, and waterfront. One-car garage, fully-fenced backyard, and 30 minutes to NAS Whidbey. Kitchen has matching stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Gas fireplace in Family Room. Stackable Washer/Dryer included. No pets. No Smoking. Landscaping Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 17th St have any available units?
1413 17th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1413 17th St have?
Some of 1413 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
1413 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 1413 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anacortes.
Does 1413 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 1413 17th St offers parking.
Does 1413 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 17th St have a pool?
No, 1413 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 1413 17th St have accessible units?
No, 1413 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.
