Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

311 8th Ave North Available 02/07/19 Algona Home, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Available February 7th for move-in - Welcome home to this Algona hidden treasure.... 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage attached. Current rent until March 31st is $1,750, then rent is $1,795 for the remainder of the lease term (12 months). Living room and dining room areas a great kitchen with all appliances. Deck off of the dining room. Den located in the lower level with the laundry room. 3 bedrooms located on the top floor, 2 full bathrooms. 2 car garage attached. Fenced yard. No smoking. Pets are not preferred. Home located down a shared driveway at the end. Ready for move in February 7th. This home is currently occupied please DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets are not preferred but considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Dawnette Direct Phone: 253-261-7154

Leasing Cell: Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3011956)