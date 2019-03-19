All apartments in Algona
Find more places like 311 8th Ave North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Algona, WA
/
311 8th Ave North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 8th Ave North

311 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

311 8th Avenue North, Algona, WA 98001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
311 8th Ave North Available 02/07/19 Algona Home, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Available February 7th for move-in - Welcome home to this Algona hidden treasure.... 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage attached. Current rent until March 31st is $1,750, then rent is $1,795 for the remainder of the lease term (12 months). Living room and dining room areas a great kitchen with all appliances. Deck off of the dining room. Den located in the lower level with the laundry room. 3 bedrooms located on the top floor, 2 full bathrooms. 2 car garage attached. Fenced yard. No smoking. Pets are not preferred. Home located down a shared driveway at the end. Ready for move in February 7th. This home is currently occupied please DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets are not preferred but considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Dawnette Direct Phone: 253-261-7154
Leasing Cell: Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3011956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 8th Ave North have any available units?
311 8th Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Algona, WA.
What amenities does 311 8th Ave North have?
Some of 311 8th Ave North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 8th Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
311 8th Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 8th Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 8th Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 311 8th Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 311 8th Ave North offers parking.
Does 311 8th Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 8th Ave North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 8th Ave North have a pool?
No, 311 8th Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 311 8th Ave North have accessible units?
No, 311 8th Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 311 8th Ave North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 8th Ave North has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 8th Ave North have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 8th Ave North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPacific, WASumner, WAEdgewood, WALakeland North, WAMilton, WABonney Lake, WA
Des Moines, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATukwila, WANormandy Park, WABurien, WAFairwood, WAFrederickson, WAParkland, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College