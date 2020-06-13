8806 Zier Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3 Bedroom West Valley Home with a Beautiful View - 8806 Zier Road

Rent $1225, Deposit $1100, Expected Availability: June 1st- 7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready.)



Wi-Fi, Water, Sewer, Heat, Air conditioning, Power, Lawn Watering/Mowing, Leaf removal billed in addition to rent at $300 a month..



Incredible View of the Valley Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in the West Valley School District. This large home comes with a shared large back deck great for entertaining guests and beautiful view. There is a separate living area at the back of the property where the owner resides for 4 months of the year. The laundry room and drive way are shared but laundry room has separate access. The shed and garage are NOT included.



Pets are not allowed because the owner has two nice dogs already.



UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment

Por favor proporcione su propio intrprete!!



*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*



Visit our website for an application and full property listing

This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management



(RLNE4463083)