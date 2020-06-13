All apartments in Ahtanum
8806 Zier Rd

8806 Zier Road · No Longer Available
Location

8806 Zier Road, Ahtanum, WA 98903

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 Bedroom West Valley Home with a Beautiful View - 8806 Zier Road
Rent $1225, Deposit $1100, Expected Availability: June 1st- 7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready.)

Wi-Fi, Water, Sewer, Heat, Air conditioning, Power, Lawn Watering/Mowing, Leaf removal billed in addition to rent at $300 a month..

Incredible View of the Valley Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in the West Valley School District. This large home comes with a shared large back deck great for entertaining guests and beautiful view. There is a separate living area at the back of the property where the owner resides for 4 months of the year. The laundry room and drive way are shared but laundry room has separate access. The shed and garage are NOT included.

Pets are not allowed because the owner has two nice dogs already.

UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio intrprete!!

*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*

Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management

(RLNE4463083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

