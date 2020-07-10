2336 Belmont Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Seasonal rental in Mount Holly. Available November 15, 2020 - April 15, 2020. Dates are flexible. Large 3 bedroom Farmhouse in the center of quaint Belmont Village! Plenty of room for friends and family. Sleeps up to 10! Enjoy downhill skiing/boarding, cross country, ice skating, snowmobiling! Walk to the General Store and come home from a fun day in the snow to this cozy restored farmhouse. The attached barn has room to store all your gear, including snowmobiles! $10,000 for the season plus $1,000 security deposit. Small dog may be negotiable with additional deposit. Utilities included.