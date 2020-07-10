All apartments in Rutland County
2336 Belmont Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:42 AM

2336 Belmont Road

2336 Belmont Road · (802) 236-5431
Location

2336 Belmont Road, Rutland County, VT 05730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Seasonal rental in Mount Holly. Available November 15, 2020 - April 15, 2020. Dates are flexible. Large 3 bedroom Farmhouse in the center of quaint Belmont Village! Plenty of room for friends and family. Sleeps up to 10! Enjoy downhill skiing/boarding, cross country, ice skating, snowmobiling! Walk to the General Store and come home from a fun day in the snow to this cozy restored farmhouse. The attached barn has room to store all your gear, including snowmobiles! $10,000 for the season plus $1,000 security deposit. Small dog may be negotiable with additional deposit. Utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

