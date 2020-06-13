/
burlington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Burlington, VT📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North End
1 Unit Available
47 Pitkin St
47 Pitkin Street, Burlington, VT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
47 Pitkin St - June 1st 2020 - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2020-Remodeled 4 bedroom house!Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large open living room! Refinished hardwood and tile floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South End
1 Unit Available
80 Austin Drive - 152, #152
80 Austin Drive, Burlington, VT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1378 sqft
Available July 1st 2020!! Come check out this by the lake bungalow with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Completely remolded with brand new appliances and fresh carpet upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Old North End
1 Unit Available
22 Park Street - 2
22 Park Street, Burlington, VT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bedroom in downtown Burlington. Adjacent to Church Street, Lake Champlain, and Battery Park. Kitchen includes dishwasher and over the range microwave. Tiled bathroom and refinished pine and fir floors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Old North End
1 Unit Available
203 North Avenue - A
203 North Ave, Burlington, VT
Studio
$1,125
700 sqft
Available Now. Huge studio apartment with a great layout. Large kitchen and bathroom, two entrances, mud room., and separate dinning room area. The living room area has lots of of windows with great natural lighting. Off street parking for 1 car.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:21am
Winooski
3 Units Available
Keen's Crossing
65 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski, VT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-89, local universities and UVM Medical Center. Grassy courtyard, movie room and covered parking available. Walk-in closets, kitchen pantry and washer/dryer hookups available in some units.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winooski
1 Unit Available
55 Platt Street
55 Platt Street, Winooski, VT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
55 Platt Street- June 1, 2020 - AVAILABLE NOW - Huge 4 bedroom house current under renovations! This unit will be finished with hardwood floors throughout and a large kitchen with custom cabinets, spacious counter tops and stainless steel
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Malletts Bay
1 Unit Available
893 Porters Point Road
893 Porters Point Road, Chittenden County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bath home on corner lot. Master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, formal living areas and basement den. Gas stove, new cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Winooski
1 Unit Available
102 E Allen St
102 East Allen Street, Winooski, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1065 sqft
Visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=36so366x8rR&brand=0 for a virtual walkthrough.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Burlington South
1 Unit Available
Clock Tower Square -
14 Bacon Street, South Burlington, VT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
Modern & Crisp. 2 bedroom plus office 2 bathrooms. Garage. Available 08/01/20 Burlington's Urban Residential Haven Currently occupied by executives, medical residents, medical fellows, and medical students, business owners, teachers and retirees.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South Burlington South
1 Unit Available
340 Spear Street - 2
340 Spear Street, South Burlington, VT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Freshly Renovated: New Appliances, Stackable Washer / Dryer, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in South Burlington, available May 1. Close to University of Vermont, University Mall, Lake Champlain Waterfront.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Essex Junction
1 Unit Available
62 Lincoln St
62 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2 BDRM - Apartment Building - Property Id: 257350 Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment: Located on the 2nd floor. Elevator access to all floors.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Essex Town
1 Unit Available
27 Susie Wilson Road
27 Susie Wilson Road, Chittenden County, VT
1 Bedroom
$2,195
300 sqft
We have set up this price specifically for traveling nurses this rate will not be honored for anyone other then medical professionals.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Shelburne
1 Unit Available
157 Collamer Circle
157 Collamer Circle, Chittenden County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1600 sqft
Enjoy a quiet neighborhood connected to wooded trails, minutes from Shelburne town, and an easy drive down Spear Street to UVM and downtown Burlington.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Colchester Village
1 Unit Available
521 Bay Road
521 Bay Road, Chittenden County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Nice 2BR apartment with back deck and large level yard in desirable Colchester location walking distance to Colchester's bike path and Lake Champlain. Lockable storage unit located in basement for additional storage needs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Essex Junction
1 Unit Available
12 Central Street
12 Central Street, Essex Junction, VT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1275 sqft
FRESHLY RENOVATED, Porch Access, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Essex, VT. Available May 1, 2020. This space is located steps away from the 5 Corners in Essex. New flooring in every room. Freshly Painted. New Vanity and Toilet in the bathroom.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Essex Town
1 Unit Available
78 Sand Hill Road - 19, Unit 19
78 Sandhill Road, Chittenden County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
*** AVAILABLE NOW*** Flexible Lease Terms Available. 6 months of longer! This location cannot be beat. Minutes to parks, schools and shopping! Experience all Essex has to offer with this affordable 2 bedroom, 1 full bath condo.
The average rent price for Burlington rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Burlington area include University of Vermont, Champlain College, and Saint Michael's College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burlington from include Winooski, Barre, South Burlington, and Essex Junction.