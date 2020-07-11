/
apartments with washer dryer
233 Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
42 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8309 CHIVALRY ROAD
8309 Chivalry Road, Woodburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2260 sqft
Extremely spacious and charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with basement, deck and fenced in back yard. Inside you will will find an amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space and storage.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.
Results within 1 mile of Woodburn
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
36 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,508
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
18 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
52 Units Available
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,485
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
41 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
32 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4414 Island Pl #204
4414 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1218 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! Located just off of I-495 at Braddock Rd or Little River Tnpk. This second level condo has a generous sized living/dining room combination, with access to the private balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7952 YANCEY DRIVE
7952 Yancey Drive, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
2334 sqft
PRICE REDUCED Available August 5th. Beautiful, open, clean, rental townhome in quiet enclave. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus downstairs bonus rooms! Washer and dryer in lower level. Completely updated, top to bottom! Private, fenced back patio.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7749 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7749 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
LOVELY 2 BED., 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED ON THE LAKE !!,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER,W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RECREATION,MAJOR ARTERIES,AND DUNN LORING METRO. LOCATION, LOCATION!!! NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKERS PLEASE.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8055 GATEHOUSE ROAD
8055 Gatehouse Road, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Location Location !!!.3 Blocks to Dunn Loring Metro !!! Excellent 3 bedroom 2 Full bath condo with Car Garage, Almost new Carpet, Kitchen w/42" Cabinets,Granite counters & Stainless steel Appliances. Balcony/Deck off Bed room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2815 BALLIETT COURT
2815 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2228 sqft
Incredible chance to enjoy Mosaic District w Cool Eateries & Great Shopping! * Tysons & 2 Metros practically at your doorstep * Easy Access to I66, Airports * Handsome Brick End TH 4 BR, 2.5.
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Merrifield
2926 MAINSTONE DR
2926 Mainstone Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant !! Available immediate to rent. 3 Level End Unit Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 Full, 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Garage within couple of miles from Vienna , Dunn Loring Metros & Mosaic District. Lot of Natural light in the property.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7902 SYCAMORE DRIVE
7902 Sycamore Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
Beautiful and extremely private 2 bedroom home with amazing landscaping in the Holmes Run Acres Community. The house has a fireplace, built in work space and incredible peaceful views. The home has lots of charm inside and outside.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4313 HOLLY LANE
4313 Holly Lane, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
6000 sqft
Gorgeous,renovated home on over 1 ac. surrounded by parkland/stream but just off 236/495! Spectacular GreatR w/river rock gas FP open to gourmet Kit.Separate LR(w/FP )and DR,screened porch.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2911 MONTAUK COURT
2911 Montauk Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1360 sqft
Wonderful end unit 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse in the lake community. Gorgeous wooded and water views, very private. Light and bright floorplan, updated kitchen, master bedroom with large walk-in closet.
