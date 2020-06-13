Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Timberlake, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Kitty Hawk Sq.
122 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1220 sqft
Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
25 Blackberry Court - 1
25 Blackberry Court, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC, right across the street from the Cornerstone Community on Greenview Drive which features LU & City Bus Transit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beverly Hills
12 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
235 Capstone Drive
235 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1668 sqft
This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Three Bedroom Apartment in Wyndhust! Available Now! Three bedrooms, two full baths, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1139 Homestead Garden Court - 30
1139 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
678 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. Within 15 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
699 sqft
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
514 Capstone Drive
514 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1150 Homestead Garden Court - 3
1150 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6
1307 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
678 sqft
Lovely ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
302 Capstone Drive - 106
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2012 Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets,

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
303 Rotunda Street - 205
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Condo at Liberty Manor in Cornerstone! Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
604 Northwynd Circle
604 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1689 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse In Wyndhurst! This town home is located in the beautiful Wyndhurst neighborhood of Lynchburg, VA. One car garage on bottom floor with finished room to be used as a bedroom or bonus room with a half bath.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
107 Wexford Place Available 06/01/20 Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
31 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Devonshire Road
214 Devonshire Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1170 sqft
214 Devonshire Road Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Creekview Court
127 Creekview Court, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1430 sqft
Lovely Home All on one Level - This cute, well-maintained house is located off Forest Road, private setting. All one-level living. Living room with wood flooring. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
85 Old Tavern Circle
85 Old Tavern Circle, Campbell County, VA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1100 sqft
85 Old Tavern Circle Available 06/15/20 End-Unit Townhome in Tavern Grove - This end-unit Townhome offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This Townhome includes appliances such as a stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
157 Old Tavern Circle
157 Old Tavern Circle, Campbell County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1296 sqft
157 Old Tavern Circle - 157 Old Tavern Circle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Town-Home - 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Town-home in great Campbell County Location! Conveniently located just minutes from Liberty University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Timberlake, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Timberlake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

