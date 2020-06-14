Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA

Finding an apartment in Stafford Courthouse that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium f... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 47

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Bryant Blvd
53 Bryant Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
53 Bryant Blvd Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - 4 BEDROOM HOME - NO HOA - Beautifully recently renovated split level home. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. Huge fully fenced back yard. Multi-tier deck.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Jib Drive
122 Jib Drive, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3456 sqft
122 Jib Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON 2 ACRES - STAFFORD - CLOSE TO MARINA - So much space! 2 acre lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Providence Street
205 Providence Street, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Central Stafford Location - Close to Quantico - Bright, airy townhouse. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom has skylights, master bath and walk-in closet! Backs to trees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Blue Spruce Circle
15 Blue Spruce Circle, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3280 sqft
15 Blue Spruce Circle Available 07/15/20 GORGEOUS STAFFORD HOME - AUTUMN RIDGE - This home is beautifully maintained. Located on a cul-de-sac street in Autumn Ridge, its an easy walk to HH Poole Middle School. 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3222 Titanic Dr
3222 Titanic Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2096 sqft
Gorgeous colonial in sought after Aquia Harbor. Features beautiful tile throughout main level & master bedroom. Separate dining room/ living (w/wood burning fireplace)/ formal living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
417 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
417 Independence Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1920 sqft
End unit 3 level townhouse convenient to I-95 and Quantico. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms! Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 6/20/20. Pets considered case by case.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
405 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
405 Independence Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1942 sqft
3 level townhome in north Stafford convenient to I-95 and Quantico! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 half and 2 full baths. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Pets considered case by case. Available 6/20/20 .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2 GLENDALE DRIVE
2 Glendale Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached home in Glenwood Forest! This home has granite counter tops, a covered porch, large deck, fully fenced yard, spacious lot, and a garage with plenty of storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
93 HULLS CHAPEL ROAD
93 Hulls Chapel Road, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1200 sqft
This beautiful cottage is located in the heart of Stafford County, minutes away from the highway and route 1. The siding is freshly painted a modern Navy blue, there is a brand new roof, and enough parking for two cars.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hampton Oaks
1 Unit Available
101 HEALY COURT
101 Healy Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1467 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse in desirable Hampton Oaks! Fully fenced rear yard with a patio and deck. Relaxing scenic wooded views from your private backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
82 RIPLEY ROAD
82 Ripley Road, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
4478 sqft
Oversized and immaculate colonial in Apple Grove! There is a living room area on each level of this gorgeous property.

1 of 35

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
913 LEELAND ROAD
913 Leeland Road, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
You'll love the tranquility and privacy in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher. Situated at the top of rolling hills surrounded by forest, you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large front porch and watch the local wildlife in peace.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Iron Master Drive
33 Iron Master Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3021 sqft
33 Iron Master Drive Available 07/01/20 STAFFORD - COLONIAL FORGE NEIGHBORHOOD - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Colonial Forge neighborhood. This home is 3 fully finished levels, basement with recreation room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
206 WIND RIDGE DRIVE
206 Wind Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
902 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR townhouse w/ fireplace in living room. Large master bedroom with full bath. Fully fenced yard. Conveniently located near Quantico MCB, schools and shopping, 2 assigned parking spaces. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8 Plumosa Drive
8 Plumosa Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
8 Plumosa Drive Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST --- FREDERICKSURG (MINUTES TO LEELAND STATION VRE) - Beautifully updated home close to VRE at Leesland Station and handy to downtown Fredericksburg. Large private yard with deck. 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
105 SEASPRAY TERRACE
105 Seaspray Terrace, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2247 sqft
THIS HOME IS IN POPULAR PORT AQUIA IN STAFFORD! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, MORE THAN 2000+ FINISHED SQ FT. AVAILABLE NOW! GOURMET KITCHEN W /42 INCH CABINETS, DECK, GLEAMING HARDWOODS, LUXURY MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH- SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stafford Courthouse, VA

Finding an apartment in Stafford Courthouse that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

