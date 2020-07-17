All apartments in South Hill
Find more places like 525 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Hill, VA
/
525 Franklin Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

525 Franklin Street

525 Franklin Street · (434) 955-1114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

525 Franklin Street, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525 Franklin Street · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the heart of South Hill - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted and some improvements are currently being completed. The home has a rear deck that has been redone. Photos of the interior will be posted soon. Home includes a washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator and a large back yard.

Approved tenant will be required to connect utilities prior to move in date. Approved pets will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Contact us with pet information before applying.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, our company policy requires all perspective applicants to complete a Rental Application prior to any property being shown. For more information & to see all available properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

(RLNE5886157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Franklin Street have any available units?
525 Franklin Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Franklin Street have?
Some of 525 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 525 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 525 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 525 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 525 Franklin Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rocky Mount, NCFarmville, VA
Nashville, NC
Oxford, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity