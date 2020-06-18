All apartments in South Hill
510 N. Brunswick Ave.
510 N. Brunswick Ave.

510 North Brunswick Avenue · No Longer Available
510 North Brunswick Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970

Location, Community, and Quality Living, Starts Here! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath recently renovated home is well located in South Hill, Virginia. Large kitchen with separate dining and living room. 2 well-sized bedrooms, 1 with custom cabinetry and 2 closets. Minutes from Interstate 85 and Highway 58. Within walking distance to shopping and dinning. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Tenant will be responsible for connecting Dominion Power, Columbia Gas, and Town of South Hill. (septic/water/trash pick-up).

Pointe Realty Group requires all perspective applicants to complete the rental application prior to any showings being scheduled. To preview other rental properties, visit www.PointeRentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829068)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 N. Brunswick Ave. have any available units?
510 N. Brunswick Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Hill, VA.
What amenities does 510 N. Brunswick Ave. have?
Some of 510 N. Brunswick Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 N. Brunswick Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
510 N. Brunswick Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 N. Brunswick Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 510 N. Brunswick Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Hill.
Does 510 N. Brunswick Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 510 N. Brunswick Ave. does offer parking.
Does 510 N. Brunswick Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 N. Brunswick Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 N. Brunswick Ave. have a pool?
No, 510 N. Brunswick Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 510 N. Brunswick Ave. have accessible units?
No, 510 N. Brunswick Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 510 N. Brunswick Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 N. Brunswick Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 N. Brunswick Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 N. Brunswick Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
