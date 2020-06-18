510 N. Brunswick Ave.

Amenities

Location, Community, and Quality Living, Starts Here! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath recently renovated home is well located in South Hill, Virginia. Large kitchen with separate dining and living room. 2 well-sized bedrooms, 1 with custom cabinetry and 2 closets. Minutes from Interstate 85 and Highway 58. Within walking distance to shopping and dinning. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Tenant will be responsible for connecting Dominion Power, Columbia Gas, and Town of South Hill. (septic/water/trash pick-up).



Pointe Realty Group requires all perspective applicants to complete the rental application prior to any showings being scheduled. To preview other rental properties, visit www.PointeRentals.com.



No Pets Allowed



