109 Beaver Creek Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

109 Beaver Creek Dr.

109 Beaver Creek Drive · (434) 955-1114
Location

109 Beaver Creek Drive, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Beaver Creek Dr. · Avail. Jul 6

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
109 Beaver Creek Dr. Available 07/06/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Located in Beaver Creek Subdivision - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a garage is located in Beaver Creek Subdivision. This condo includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Close to shopping, dining, minutes from Interstate 85 or Highway 58. Lawn care is included.

Approved tenant will be required to connect Dominion Power, Town of South Hill, & Columbia Gas.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, our company policy requires all perspective applicants to complete a Rental Application prior to any property being shown. For more information & to see all available properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

