Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range refrigerator

109 Beaver Creek Dr. Available 07/06/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Located in Beaver Creek Subdivision - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a garage is located in Beaver Creek Subdivision. This condo includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Close to shopping, dining, minutes from Interstate 85 or Highway 58. Lawn care is included.



Approved tenant will be required to connect Dominion Power, Town of South Hill, & Columbia Gas.



In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, our company policy requires all perspective applicants to complete a Rental Application prior to any property being shown. For more information & to see all available properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783156)