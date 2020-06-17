522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

New ownership apartment building in Old SW Roanoke. Upstairs efficient style unit 1 room, small kitchen with full stove and fridge, 1 large closet, 1 bathroom. Unit has fresh paint, new fridge and stove. Portable AC unit and wall/ceiling heat. Outside repairs and clean up coming Outside repairs and clean up coming soon. Street parking. No Pets. No laundry.

Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer, a trash fee, and pest control fee, included in rent. Tenant has option on deposit of first and last month's rent and SD deposit OR purchase of Bonds through Assurant cost is non refundable for Bonds. Tenant must purchase and keep renters insurance and provide proof.

Application fee is $30 per person over the age of 18.



*Half month free rent on first month with a 13 month lease*