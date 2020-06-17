All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4

522 Mountain Ave SW · (540) 655-0008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 Mountain Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Old Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New ownership apartment building in Old SW Roanoke. Upstairs efficient style unit 1 room, small kitchen with full stove and fridge, 1 large closet, 1 bathroom. Unit has fresh paint, new fridge and stove. Portable AC unit and wall/ceiling heat. Outside repairs and clean up coming Outside repairs and clean up coming soon. Street parking. No Pets. No laundry.
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer, a trash fee, and pest control fee, included in rent. Tenant has option on deposit of first and last month's rent and SD deposit OR purchase of Bonds through Assurant cost is non refundable for Bonds. Tenant must purchase and keep renters insurance and provide proof.
Application fee is $30 per person over the age of 18.

*Half month free rent on first month with a 13 month lease*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 have any available units?
522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, VA.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 have?
Some of 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 offer parking?
No, 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 have a pool?
No, 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 have accessible units?
No, 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Mountain Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
