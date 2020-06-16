1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge and full size washer and dryer. This unit is all electric heat and central air. Off street parking. Small patio area in back. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer, a $5 Monthly trash fee, and $5 Monthly pest control fee, and $50 washer and dryer fee, all included in $750 amount. Tenant has option on deposit of first and last month's rent and SD deposit OR purchase of Bonds through Assurant cost is non refundable for Bonds. Tenant must purchase and keep renters insurance for duration of lease and provide proof. No pets are allowed. *****Photos are from another unit while this unit. Cosmetic there will be some differences, but same style unit***** Unit will not be available until around first of July

Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge and full size washer and dryer hook up. This unit is all electric heat and central air. Off street parking. Small patio area in back. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer, a $5 Monthly trash fee, and $5 Monthly pest control fee. Tenant has option on deposit of first and last month's rent and SD deposit OR purchase of Bonds through Assurant cost is non refundable for Bonds. Tenant must purchase and keep renters insurance for duration of lease and provide proof. No pets are allowed. *****Photos are from another unit while this unit is being worked on. Cosmetic there will be some differences, but same style unit***** Unit will not be available until towards end of August.