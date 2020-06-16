All apartments in Roanoke
1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast

1520 Eastern Ave NE · (540) 655-0008
Location

1520 Eastern Ave NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
Wildwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge and full size washer and dryer. This unit is all electric heat and central air. Off street parking. Small patio area in back. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer, a $5 Monthly trash fee, and $5 Monthly pest control fee, and $50 washer and dryer fee, all included in $750 amount. Tenant has option on deposit of first and last month's rent and SD deposit OR purchase of Bonds through Assurant cost is non refundable for Bonds. Tenant must purchase and keep renters insurance for duration of lease and provide proof. No pets are allowed. *****Photos are from another unit while this unit. Cosmetic there will be some differences, but same style unit***** Unit will not be available until around first of July
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge and full size washer and dryer hook up. This unit is all electric heat and central air. Off street parking. Small patio area in back. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer, a $5 Monthly trash fee, and $5 Monthly pest control fee. Tenant has option on deposit of first and last month's rent and SD deposit OR purchase of Bonds through Assurant cost is non refundable for Bonds. Tenant must purchase and keep renters insurance for duration of lease and provide proof. No pets are allowed. *****Photos are from another unit while this unit is being worked on. Cosmetic there will be some differences, but same style unit***** Unit will not be available until towards end of August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
