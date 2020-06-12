/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
97 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Central Poquoson
3 Units Available
Wythe Creek Apartments
547 Wythe Creek Rd, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Located in quaint Poquoson, Virginia, Wythe Creek Apartments offer you the exclusive small town charm you’re looking for while being a stone’s throw away from big city conveniences.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
200 Fountains Lane
200 Fountains Ln, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
The Fountains of Poquoson offer luxurious apartment living in Poquoson. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit faces the city side of Poquoson and offers over 1200 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Poquoson
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
948 sqft
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Poquoson
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Coliseum Central
45 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1118 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Coliseum Central
18 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Coliseum Central
26 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Coliseum Central
9 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Buckroe Beach
6 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1100 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Hampton Roads Center
12 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
Willow Oaks
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Wrought Iron Bnd.
505 Wrought Iron Bend, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Located in Coventry within walking distance to elementary school, pool, parks, walking trails and HOA covered by the owner which includes memberships to the pool and parks.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Wethersfield Park
111 Wethersfield Park, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1311 sqft
New Rental - Call Property Manager at 757-685-3174 Come check out this spaacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in sought after York Crossings. Complete w/ dining room, large bay window, new stove, central heat & air and a fenced yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
22 Academy Ln
22 Mill Point Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1049 sqft
Sym Eaton - Property Id: 292887 Located in downtown Hampton, Va. Recently updated 2 level condo with SS appliances, hardwood floors in living area, 2 bedrms, 2 bathers, washer and dryer, and off street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
52 Clayton Drive
52 Clayton Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
52 Clayton Drive Available 07/15/20 Cherry Acres 2 bedroom New Kitchen and bath - This home is like new: windows, siding, roof, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, refrigerator, tub and sinks. Front loading washer and dryer, dishwasher included.