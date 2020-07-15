Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
1922 Anderson Road
1922 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1204 sqft
1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7333 HOWARD COURT
7333 Howard Court, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
One level living in convenient Tysons Corner! Fully updated and charming rambler in quality, tip-top condition. Features renovated kitchen, hardwood floor, lots of attic storage plus shed. Large level, fenced back yard. NO HOA. Plenty of parking.
Results within 1 mile of Pimmit Hills
Verified

1 of 25

53 Units Available
$
53 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

33 Units Available
33 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

53 Units Available
$
53 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,588
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,729
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 14

26 Units Available
$
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,110
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 15

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 8

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 57

30 Units Available
$
30 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

44 Units Available
44 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 4

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7011 Falls Reach Dr #210
7011 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo located in Falls Church - Spacious and bright one bedroom one bath condo located in Falls Church. Home features laminate floors, washer and dryer in unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and gas fireplace.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7305 Eldorado Street
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1638 sqft
Hallcrest Heights: Spacious Brick Townhome, UPDATED Kit & Baths! Large Rooms.

1 of 31

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6807 DEAN DRIVE
6807 Dean Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1246 sqft
Available now - 4BR, 2.5BA rambler. Completely repainted & ready for tenants. Main: LR, DR & Kitchen, 3 BRs & 2 full BAs. Lower level w/1BR, a half BA, FR, den/RR & office! Backyard is fully fenced w/shed.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7024 METROPOLITAN PLACE
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1385 sqft
7024 Metrpolitan Place Falls Church VA 22043........Spacious open 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo, close to West Falls Church Metro.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8104 MADRILLON COURT
8104 Madrillon Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2052 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 THERE IS A VIDEO SUPPLIED BY THE TENANT AND NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7411 TOWER STREET
7411 Tower Street, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1352 sqft
Spacious SFD 3 BR 2 BA in Falls Church. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets, Open floor plan Living/dining, Recently painted and new carpets will be installed SOON. FIREPLACE. Family Room in the LL w/ Full Bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Pimmit Hills
Verified

1 of 35

56 Units Available
$
56 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 82

25 Units Available
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 61

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 44

46 Units Available
$
46 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,496
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 14

15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
City Guide for Pimmit Hills, VA

Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.

Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pimmit Hills, VA

Finding an apartment in Pimmit Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

