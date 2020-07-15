112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 57
1 of 32
1 of 4
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 34
1 of 31
1 of 33
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 82
1 of 61
1 of 44
1 of 14
Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.
Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town. See more
Finding an apartment in Pimmit Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.