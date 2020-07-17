All apartments in Pantops
Find more places like 464 Rolkin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pantops, VA
/
464 Rolkin Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

464 Rolkin Rd

464 Rolkin Road · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pantops
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 464 Rolkin Rd · Avail. Aug 8

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th

*Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The 1,932 finished sqft home features open and light-filled spaces, a washer and dryer on the bedroom level, rear deck with pond views, and an attached rear entry 2 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.

The main level offers an open carpeted living room, eat-in kitchen with vinyl flooring, formica counters, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, electric range, microwave, and dishwasher), a center island and a pantry, plus a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, the laundry area, and a hallway bath.

The lower level of the home offers flex space, which would be perfect for a family room or home office, plus unfinished space for storage.

Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup and exterior maintenance.

This property is within the following school district:

* Stone-Robinson Elementary
* Burley Middle
* Monticello High

No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,795 due. First month's rent of $1,795 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Rolkin Rd have any available units?
464 Rolkin Rd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 464 Rolkin Rd have?
Some of 464 Rolkin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Rolkin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
464 Rolkin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Rolkin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 Rolkin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 464 Rolkin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 464 Rolkin Rd offers parking.
Does 464 Rolkin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 Rolkin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Rolkin Rd have a pool?
No, 464 Rolkin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 464 Rolkin Rd have accessible units?
No, 464 Rolkin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Rolkin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 Rolkin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Rolkin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Rolkin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 464 Rolkin Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr
Pantops, VA 22911

Similar Pages

Pantops 2 BedroomsPantops 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pantops 3 BedroomsPantops Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pantops Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Culpeper, VAHollymead, VALake Monticello, VA
University of Virginia, VALake of the Woods, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityJames Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
University of Virginia-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity