464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th



*Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.



The 1,932 finished sqft home features open and light-filled spaces, a washer and dryer on the bedroom level, rear deck with pond views, and an attached rear entry 2 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.



The main level offers an open carpeted living room, eat-in kitchen with vinyl flooring, formica counters, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, electric range, microwave, and dishwasher), a center island and a pantry, plus a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, the laundry area, and a hallway bath.



The lower level of the home offers flex space, which would be perfect for a family room or home office, plus unfinished space for storage.



Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup and exterior maintenance.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stone-Robinson Elementary

* Burley Middle

* Monticello High



No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,795 due. First month's rent of $1,795 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



No Pets Allowed



