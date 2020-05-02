All apartments in Pantops
321 ROLKIN RD
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:26 AM

321 ROLKIN RD

321 Rolkin Road · (434) 987-2740
Location

321 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2062 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage. Eat-In island kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, entry and kitchen. Spacious owner's bedroom adjoins a spa-like bath. Garage door opener and security system. 4th floor level offers a large bonus suite with full bath. All luxury upgrades here! Available July 1st. No Smoking. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 ROLKIN RD have any available units?
321 ROLKIN RD has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 ROLKIN RD have?
Some of 321 ROLKIN RD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 ROLKIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
321 ROLKIN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 ROLKIN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 ROLKIN RD is pet friendly.
Does 321 ROLKIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 321 ROLKIN RD does offer parking.
Does 321 ROLKIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 ROLKIN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 ROLKIN RD have a pool?
No, 321 ROLKIN RD does not have a pool.
Does 321 ROLKIN RD have accessible units?
No, 321 ROLKIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 321 ROLKIN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 ROLKIN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 ROLKIN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 ROLKIN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
