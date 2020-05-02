321 ROLKIN RD

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage. Eat-In island kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, entry and kitchen. Spacious owner's bedroom adjoins a spa-like bath. Garage door opener and security system. 4th floor level offers a large bonus suite with full bath. All luxury upgrades here! Available July 1st. No Smoking. Pets considered on case by case basis.