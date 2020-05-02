321 ROLKIN RD

Amenities
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage. Eat-In island kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, entry and kitchen. Spacious owner's bedroom adjoins a spa-like bath. Garage door opener and security system. 4th floor level offers a large bonus suite with full bath. All luxury upgrades here! Available July 1st. No Smoking. Pets considered on case by case basis.