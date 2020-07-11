/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:50 AM
417 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8430 LAZY CREEK COURT
8430 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
End unit townhouse with large yard. Beautiful newer flooring throughout. Great location in Fairfax County with easy access to Ft. Belvoir, D.C., Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood. 2 assigned parking spaces. Basement with washer & dryer.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8309 WIND FALL ROAD
8309 Windfall Rd, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 3-level townhome featuring eat-in KT & breakfast bar, rec room, large UT room for storage, upgraded fixtures and appliances, patio, deck overlooking woods and more.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8381 JOVIN CIRCLE
8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2120 sqft
Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8106 CLIFFOREST DRIVE
8106 Clifforest Drive, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
2038 sqft
PRIME & PRIVATE LOCATION! This large townhome offers a unique and very spacious floor plan with features such as a fully equipped remodeled kitchen with granite, hardwood floors throughout the main level, 2 private decks overlooking wooded area,
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8477 SILVERDALE RD
8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8284 CRESTMONT CIR
8284 Crestmont Circle, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice 2 BR 1.5 Bath Pepperwood in a great location. Walkout basement to a huge fenced yard backing to woods. Recently painted, newer carpet, too. Newer HVAC, some new windows. No smokers or pets - application fee is $55 per adult.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8775 KANAWHA COURT
8775 Kanawha Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8775 KANAWHA COURT in Newington Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8095 WINDING WAY COURT
8095 Winding Way Court, Newington Forest, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2270 sqft
Welcome Home!! This beautiful fully remodeled home is located in the South County pyramid of Newington Forest! The home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
48 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
36 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8612 Langport Dr
8612 Langport Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,825
1900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious single family house in west Springfield - Property Id: 309460 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309460 Property Id 309460 (RLNE5911537)
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6907 ONTARIO STREET
6907 Ontario Street, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Lovely 3BR 3BA split foyer in West Springfield Village. Kitchen open to dining room and living area. Cathedral ceilings. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and gas cooking. Updated bathrooms. Fenced yard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9252 MCCARTY RD
9252 Mccarty Road, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This four bedroom, 3 full bath luxury townhouse features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, large gourmet kitchen/dining room combination with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8150 GILROY DR
8150 Gilroy Drive, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE
7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2861 sqft
Large fully furnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8111 SQUIRREL RUN ROAD
8111 Squirrel Run Road, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1769 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 3BR, 2.5BA townhome featuring main level hardwoods, separate DR, eat-in KT w/stainless appliances, MBR w/separate tub & shower, RR w/wood burning fireplace, deck, patio, fenced rear, garage and more.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7222 ASHVIEW DRIVE
7222 Ashview Drive, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1707 sqft
Well maintained Split Foyer w/4-BR's and 3-BA's. Wood floors throughout the main level. Eat-in kitchen w/french doors that lead to the back deck. Separate Living Room and Dining Rooms. Lower Level has a Large Rec.
