Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

244 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Newington Forest means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider be... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8309 WIND FALL ROAD
8309 Windfall Rd, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 3-level townhome featuring eat-in KT & breakfast bar, rec room, large UT room for storage, upgraded fixtures and appliances, patio, deck overlooking woods and more.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
50 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1012 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1114 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9252 MCCARTY RD
9252 Mccarty Road, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This four bedroom, 3 full bath luxury townhouse features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, large gourmet kitchen/dining room combination with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8150 GILROY DR
8150 Gilroy Drive, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
8817 CARPENTERS HALL DRIVE
8817 Carpenters Hall Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
2602 sqft
WOW GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME** FRESHLY PAINTED** WIFI THERMOSTAT**3 BEDROOM 3.
Results within 5 miles of Newington Forest
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1177 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
29 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1526 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,862
1375 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
18 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
42 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6070 Hollow Knoll Ct
6070 Hollow Knoll Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1785 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 136287 * Charming brick front 3 level townhouse in family oriented neighborhood . * New kitchen cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12319 Woodlawn Court
12319 Woodlawn Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1056 sqft
12319 Woodlawn Court Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Lake Ridge - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Lake Ridge. End Unit w/Large Fenced Rear Yard & Recently Updated Interior. Enjoy Lake Ridge Amenities Incl.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6133 Bricker Ln
6133 Bricker Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Kingstowne/Alexandria. The house features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Spacious living room includes separate area for dining table.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4414 Island Pl #204
4414 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1218 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale - Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Annandale! Located just off of I-495 at Braddock Rd or Little River Tnpk. This second level condo has a generous sized living/dining room combination, with access to the private balcony.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11965 DOLLY MADISON CIRCLE
11965 Dolly Madison Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
11965 DOLLY MADISON CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 LOVELY HOME ON A CUL DE SAC IN LAKE RIDGE - SPLIT FOYER LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC IN SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF LAKE RIDGE. 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH. ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
City Guide for Newington Forest, VA

Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.

A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Newington Forest, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in Newington Forest means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Newington Forest could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

