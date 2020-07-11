26 Apartments for rent in McNair, VA with move-in specials
"Carry me back to old Virginia, / There's where the cotton and the corn and taters grow, / There's where the birds warble sweet in the springtime " (- Louis Armstrong, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny")
McNair is a little place in Fairfax County, Virginia with a population on 17,513. Most of it is a planned community called McNair Farms and there is also a little elementary school here called McNair Elementary – the school is very reputable as well. It occupies 2 square miles of land. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to McNair apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
McNair apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.