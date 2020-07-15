/
studio apartments
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Manchester, VA
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Manchester
7410 Hull Street Rd. Suit 102 - 4
7410 Hull Street Road, Manchester, VA
Studio
$350
200 sqft
This commercial property has excellent visibility from Hull Street. Convenient onsite parking. Unit 102 is on the first floor of the building. Ideal for medical use or office space. Utilities and cleaning are included.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,050
533 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
33 Units Available
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$935
529 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
145 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Shockoe Bottom
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,075
610 sqft
At Pohlig Box Factory, you’ll find two building options: Pohlig Box Factory and Superior Warehouse that together offer over 90+ floor plans to choose from, giving you the opportunity to make your next home truly yours.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Laurel
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
$803
430 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
45 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
26 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,139
623 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated May 12 at 10:37 AM
50 Units Available
Carver
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Carver
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,215
421 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
