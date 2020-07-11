Apartment List
/
VA
/
manassas park
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:47 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manassas Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
20 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Results within 5 miles of Manassas Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
76 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
28 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Manassas Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
$
66 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
42 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
31 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
15 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
17 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,538
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
City Guide for Manassas Park, VA

Manassas Park has a marked place in American History and is home to two historic sites: The Louisiana Brigade Winter Camp and Conner House.

If you love American History and living within 30 miles of the nation's capital, then finding apartments for rent in Manassas Park could be your valentine. When you're looking for apartments to rent, Manassas Park has a bevy of options. This suburban city in the greater Washington, DC area pretty much has it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Manassas Park, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manassas Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Manassas Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Manassas Park 1 BedroomsManassas Park 2 BedroomsManassas Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas Park 3 BedroomsManassas Park Accessible ApartmentsManassas Park Apartments with Balcony
Manassas Park Apartments with GarageManassas Park Apartments with GymManassas Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManassas Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManassas Park Apartments with ParkingManassas Park Apartments with Pool
Manassas Park Apartments with Washer-DryerManassas Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsManassas Park Pet Friendly PlacesManassas Park Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
Groveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Mary Washington
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America