17 Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA with move-in specials
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 28
1 of 35
1 of 48
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 20
Manassas Park has a marked place in American History and is home to two historic sites: The Louisiana Brigade Winter Camp and Conner House.
If you love American History and living within 30 miles of the nation's capital, then finding apartments for rent in Manassas Park could be your valentine. When you're looking for apartments to rent, Manassas Park has a bevy of options. This suburban city in the greater Washington, DC area pretty much has it all. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Manassas Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Manassas Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.