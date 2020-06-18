All apartments in Lynchburg
103 Willow St.
103 Willow St

103 Willow Street · (434) 821-5205
Location

103 Willow Street, Lynchburg, VA 24503
Daniels Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Willow St · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable two bedroom, one bath house! Avail now! - Two bedroom, one bath single level house in Lynchburg on dead end street. House has AEP power and Lynchburg City water. Baseboard heat and window unit AC which you would need to bring your own. Tenant must provide their own lawn care. Washer and dryer are in the property but will not be maintained. One pet over a year of age accepted. Pet must be under 40lb and there is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee and extra $25 monthly charge. Bedford Hills Elementary, Linkhorne Middle, EC Glass high school district. Applications are done online at www.wattspropertymanagmenet.com

View video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1ky4oXjnUA

(RLNE5703379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 103 Willow St have any available units?
103 Willow St has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 103 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
103 Willow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 103 Willow St offer parking?
No, 103 Willow St does not offer parking.
Does 103 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Willow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Willow St have a pool?
No, 103 Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 103 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 103 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Willow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Willow St has units with air conditioning.

