103 Willow St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable two bedroom, one bath house! Avail now! - Two bedroom, one bath single level house in Lynchburg on dead end street. House has AEP power and Lynchburg City water. Baseboard heat and window unit AC which you would need to bring your own. Tenant must provide their own lawn care. Washer and dryer are in the property but will not be maintained. One pet over a year of age accepted. Pet must be under 40lb and there is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee and extra $25 monthly charge. Bedford Hills Elementary, Linkhorne Middle, EC Glass high school district. Applications are done online at www.wattspropertymanagmenet.com



View video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1ky4oXjnUA



(RLNE5703379)