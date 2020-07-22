Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:38 PM

14 Studio Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Laurel living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transport... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Laurel
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
$874
430 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
141 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,356
555 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,238
455 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments has options for immediate move ins! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Results within 10 miles of Laurel
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,120
491 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
32 Units Available
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
11 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,160
466 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,047
461 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
24 Units Available
Carver
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Shockoe Bottom
Pohlig Box Factory
2411 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,075
610 sqft
At Pohlig Box Factory, you’ll find two building options: Pohlig Box Factory and Superior Warehouse that together offer over 90+ floor plans to choose from, giving you the opportunity to make your next home truly yours.
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
41 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
18 Units Available
Central Office
First National Apartments
823 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,300
663 sqft
Luxurious homes within a historic building. Right in the heart of Richmond. Enjoy a fitness center, recreation room, and on-site maintenance and management. Right beside the Virginia State Capitol.
Last updated May 12 at 10:37 AM
50 Units Available
Carver
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Manchester
815 Porter St
815 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$895
(RLNE5936718)

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8092 Elm Dr
8092 Elm Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
Studio
$1,695
1300 sqft
Formally a dentist office with multiple small rooms and plenty of storage. there is a reception area, two small offices 2 bathrooms and exits out both sides of the building. Great location close to major roadways and the town of Mechanicsville.
City Guide for Laurel, VA

Laurel is such a pretty name for a Virginia community. But it was first called Hungary Station, and was the location of a spur railroad track that went to coal fields in the western part of the county.

In this unincorporated community you'll find pretty Hoehns Lake. Just 14 minutes from the urban enclave of state capital Richmond, VA, this pleasant spot is home to just over 16,000 residents. Nearby you'll find Joseph Bryan Park for walking and hiking, and the well-groomed links of the Belmont Golf Course. Charming shops, including a stained glass store, and cute cafes are a part of life in Laurel. So you'll always have somewhere to buy a present for granny, or take her out for tea. And if you want to do those things without granny in tow to provide an excuse? Go ahead; we won't tell anyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Laurel, VA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Laurel living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Laurel during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

