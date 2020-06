Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished terrace level. Split floor-plan. Fireplace in living room. Galley kitchen. New carpet installed in October. Great outside area to relax and enjoy. Tenants pay $55 LMOA transfer fee and annual barcodes for all vehicles. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance, HVAC filter changes. Renter's insurance required. No smoking. No pets. THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY MONTICELLO PROPERTIES NOT LONG AND FOSTER. APPLICATIONS MUST COME THROUGH MONTICELLO PROPERTIES.