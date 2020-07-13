/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM
130 Apartments for rent in Hybla Valley, VA with pool
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Results within 1 mile of Hybla Valley
25 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8102 WINGFIELD PLACE
8102 Wingfield Place, Fort Hunt, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rambler/cottage feel in this charming home has large common spaces that are freshly redone in so many ways. A new carpet is in the family room...other floors are all sparkling hardwoods.
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3828 MIRAMONTE PL #B
3828 Miramonte Place, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
This END UNIT is NEWLY PAINTED. This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath corner unit has its own CARPORT & a STORAGE unit, as well as a fenced-in sitting area at the front. There is a community pool for your enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Hybla Valley
50 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
41 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
44 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
19 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
15 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,740
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
69 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
40 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
61 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
112 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
25 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,115
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
