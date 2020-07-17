Amenities

3176 Crossfield Lane Available 08/14/20 3176 Crossfield Lane - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Forest Lakes North. Great room with fireplace, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen. Property comes with stove, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer. No smoking, no pets and no undergrads.



Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.



Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



