All apartments in Hollymead
Find more places like 3176 Crossfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollymead, VA
/
3176 Crossfield Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3176 Crossfield Lane

3176 Crossfield Lane · (434) 817-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollymead
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3176 Crossfield Lane, Hollymead, VA 22911
Forest Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3176 Crossfield Lane · Avail. Aug 14

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
3176 Crossfield Lane Available 08/14/20 3176 Crossfield Lane - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Forest Lakes North. Great room with fireplace, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen. Property comes with stove, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer. No smoking, no pets and no undergrads.

Due to Covid-19, in person tours may not be available. Please contact the property manager for details.

Contact Buffy at 434-817-1676 or buffy@hasbrouckrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2713898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3176 Crossfield Lane have any available units?
3176 Crossfield Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3176 Crossfield Lane have?
Some of 3176 Crossfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3176 Crossfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3176 Crossfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3176 Crossfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3176 Crossfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollymead.
Does 3176 Crossfield Lane offer parking?
No, 3176 Crossfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3176 Crossfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3176 Crossfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3176 Crossfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3176 Crossfield Lane has a pool.
Does 3176 Crossfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 3176 Crossfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3176 Crossfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3176 Crossfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3176 Crossfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3176 Crossfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3176 Crossfield Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hollymead 1 BedroomsHollymead 2 Bedrooms
Hollymead 3 BedroomsHollymead Apartments with Balconies
Hollymead Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAPantops, VA
Woodstock, VACulpeper, VALake Monticello, VA
University of Virginia, VALake of the Woods, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison UniversityPiedmont Virginia Community College
University of Virginia-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity