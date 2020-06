Amenities

2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020

Handsome Single Family Home

+ 2 car gar,

+Unfinished basement

+Large Yard.

+ Large deck off the back overlooking trees and green space.

Private corner lot with "Green"views.

Short walk to Club house_swimming-tennis-playground

https://forestlakes.net/amenities/



INCLUDES:

~Crown molding,Chair rail and wainscoat trim all around.

~Hardwood-Tile and Carpet Flooring

~4 Bedrooms

~2.5 Baths

~2026 finished sq ft

~988 unfinished sg ft basement

~2 car garage

~central air and heat

~waher/dryer included

~Stainless Appliances

~Pets Negotiable $500 security deposit per pet

AMENITIES**

http://www.forestlakes.net/6



Forest Lakes amenities including gym, tennis courts and pool. Pools--Soccer fields--Playground-B Ball courts--trails for jogging/walking--Lakes--



LOCATION: Forest Lakes--15-20 minutes North of Charlottesville--just south of Airport.and Forest Lakes North. Between Fashion Sq and Hollymead Town Center--5 miles from NGIC.



DIRECTIONS: Rt 29 North to Forest Lakes South. Right onto Ashwood Blvd. Proceed to Aspenwood on right. 1st Home on left.



