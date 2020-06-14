All apartments in Hollymead
2413 Abington Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2413 Abington Drive

2413 Abington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA 22911
Abington Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1 Bedroom for Rent in a shared living space

This location is conveniently located for quick access to the airport, shopping, dining, and downtown Charlottesville. Walk to Starbucks, Target, Panera and so much more within the Forest Lakes shopping plaza. Located off of 29, this house is less than 5 mins from Walmart, Sam's Club, Lowes, Bowling, all the dining and entertainment located on Rt. 29 in Charlottesville. Perfectly place for quick access to tons of hiking and nature trails all around the central Virginia area as well. This room will not last long so reach out today to schedule a showing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2413-abington-dr-charlottesville-va-22911-usa/5d3b6b98-4a8f-4813-8882-6986735e9e90

(RLNE5789700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

