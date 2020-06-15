Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2382 Abington Drive Available 06/25/20 Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location - Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location

ACROSS Rt 29 from Forest Lakes



+ Kitchen-Hardwood Flooring~REFRIGERATOR~DISHWASHER ~STOVE~MICROWAVE

+ RECESSED LIGHTING

+ CEILING FANS+

+ 2CAR ATTACHED GARAGE*--500 unfin sq ft

+ Washer /Dryer HOOKUPS

+1670 Finished Sq Ft

+Avail JUNE 25 2020



POLICY PETS NEGOTIABLE.

Must be appropriate quantity-size & breed for property. We do not accept any biting breeds or any mix of these breeds.

Applicants must provide photos and an acceptable reference from a current landlord .

We do not accept puppies or kittens OR any pets not currently living with you.



+Near NGIC DIA Airport 15 Min to UVA or Downtown Charlottesville.



Location Route 29 North behind Hollymeade Town Center-

NEAR NGIC-DIA-GE CHO-Airport



Directions: Rt 29 North from Charlottesville to light at Timberwood Blvd. Turn left go through two traffic circles turn left onto Lockwood, right onto Livingston and left onto Abington. Property on right with sign



