2382 Abington Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2382 Abington Drive

2382 Abington Drive · (434) 293-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2382 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA 22911
Abington Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2382 Abington Drive · Avail. Jun 25

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

2382 Abington Drive Available 06/25/20 Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location - Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location
ACROSS Rt 29 from Forest Lakes

+ Kitchen-Hardwood Flooring~REFRIGERATOR~DISHWASHER ~STOVE~MICROWAVE
+ RECESSED LIGHTING
+ CEILING FANS+
+ 2CAR ATTACHED GARAGE*--500 unfin sq ft
+ Washer /Dryer HOOKUPS
+1670 Finished Sq Ft
+Avail JUNE 25 2020

POLICY PETS NEGOTIABLE.
Must be appropriate quantity-size & breed for property. We do not accept any biting breeds or any mix of these breeds.
Applicants must provide photos and an acceptable reference from a current landlord .
We do not accept puppies or kittens OR any pets not currently living with you.

+Near NGIC DIA Airport 15 Min to UVA or Downtown Charlottesville.

Location Route 29 North behind Hollymeade Town Center-
NEAR NGIC-DIA-GE CHO-Airport

Directions: Rt 29 North from Charlottesville to light at Timberwood Blvd. Turn left go through two traffic circles turn left onto Lockwood, right onto Livingston and left onto Abington. Property on right with sign

(RLNE4866973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2382 Abington Drive have any available units?
2382 Abington Drive has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2382 Abington Drive have?
Some of 2382 Abington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2382 Abington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2382 Abington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2382 Abington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2382 Abington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollymead.
Does 2382 Abington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2382 Abington Drive does offer parking.
Does 2382 Abington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2382 Abington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2382 Abington Drive have a pool?
No, 2382 Abington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2382 Abington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2382 Abington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2382 Abington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2382 Abington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2382 Abington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2382 Abington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
