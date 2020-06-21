All apartments in Hollymead
Find more places like 1822 Charles Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollymead, VA
/
1822 Charles Court - 1
Last updated June 21 2020 at 12:57 AM

1822 Charles Court - 1

1822 Charles Court · (434) 207-6557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollymead
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1822 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA 22911
Hollymead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Available June 10, 2020, this Hollymead 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath has bright new flooring, new light fixtures and other features that will make this a comfortable and sweet living space for you!

This Piedmont style town home: living room (12' x 13') wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen (12' x 12'), plenty of storage, half bath downstairs and a small patio off the kitchen. Minutes to Hollymead Town Center, NGIC and DIA and less than 12 miles to JAG School.

**Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.

Main Level:
• Living room with wood burning fireplace
• Large eat-in kitchen
• Laundry closet
• Storage area
• Powder room
• Mini patio

Upper level:
• Bedroom1
• Full bath
• Bedroom2

Lease rent INCLUDES: water, sewer, refuse collection and landscape maintenance!

COMMUNITY FEATURES: Enjoy miles of paved walking trails, Lake Hollymead, Hollymead pool, playground, dog park and guest parking

Tenant responsible for: Electric, cable and monthly HVAC filter changes

Pet conditional: small dog, depending on type, breed and size (under 35 lbs) - (fees apply)

APPLICANT QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
Sorry NO undergraduates
Sorry NO housing vouchers
Credit score of 620 or greater (NO accounts in collections)
Good employment and previous landlord verification required
Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount
Each prospective resident over 18 years of age must complete an application
Application Fee $40.00
Renter's Insurance is required for the term of the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Charles Court - 1 have any available units?
1822 Charles Court - 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1822 Charles Court - 1 have?
Some of 1822 Charles Court - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Charles Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Charles Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Charles Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Charles Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Charles Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Charles Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1822 Charles Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Charles Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Charles Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1822 Charles Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 1822 Charles Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1822 Charles Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Charles Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Charles Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Charles Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1822 Charles Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1822 Charles Court - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hollymead 1 BedroomsHollymead 2 Bedrooms
Hollymead 3 BedroomsHollymead Apartments with Garage
Hollymead Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAWoodstock, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAPantops, VA
Massanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity