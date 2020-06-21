1822 Charles Court - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool guest parking

Available June 10, 2020, this Hollymead 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath has bright new flooring, new light fixtures and other features that will make this a comfortable and sweet living space for you!



This Piedmont style town home: living room (12' x 13') wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen (12' x 12'), plenty of storage, half bath downstairs and a small patio off the kitchen. Minutes to Hollymead Town Center, NGIC and DIA and less than 12 miles to JAG School.



**Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.



Main Level:

• Living room with wood burning fireplace

• Large eat-in kitchen

• Laundry closet

• Storage area

• Powder room

• Mini patio



Upper level:

• Bedroom1

• Full bath

• Bedroom2



Lease rent INCLUDES: water, sewer, refuse collection and landscape maintenance!



COMMUNITY FEATURES: Enjoy miles of paved walking trails, Lake Hollymead, Hollymead pool, playground, dog park and guest parking



Tenant responsible for: Electric, cable and monthly HVAC filter changes



Pet conditional: small dog, depending on type, breed and size (under 35 lbs) - (fees apply)



APPLICANT QUALIFYING CRITERIA:

Sorry NO undergraduates

Sorry NO housing vouchers

Credit score of 620 or greater (NO accounts in collections)

Good employment and previous landlord verification required

Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount

Each prospective resident over 18 years of age must complete an application

Application Fee $40.00

Renter's Insurance is required for the term of the lease