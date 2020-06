Amenities

Hollymead //Rt 29 North single family home , One level living 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, All new paint and carpet,new kitchen , nice level yard, storage building, off street parking.Hollymead, Sutherland and Albemarle.Minutes to shopping, Dining , Airport and all of Charlottesville. No pets or smoking on property .$35 Credit and History check.Vacant. $1750 . Upon signing the lease the securty deposit of $1750 is due plus the first months rent of $1750.Shown by appointment.