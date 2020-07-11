/
apartments with washer dryer
175 Apartments for rent in Hayfield, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7451 TOWCHESTER COURT
7451 Towchester Court, Hayfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1630 sqft
FABULOUS VIEW!* COMPLETELY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW*FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGH-OUT!!TERRIFIC END UNIT WITH 2.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,813
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6014 KESTNER CIRCLE
6014 Kestner Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1320 sqft
WONDERFUL RENTAL WITH INVITING FRONT PORCH**3BR-3.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7048 Ellingham Cir
7048 Ellingham Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
742 sqft
Kingstowne 1BR Condo - Eton Square - Property Id: 113174 Beautiful 1bd, 1 bth condo with private entrance. In the heart of Kingstowne and walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center. Access to gym, multiple pools and other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7504 ASHBY LANE
7504 Ashby Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Lovely condo backing to treed common area in the sought-after Kingstowne community.
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Rose Hill
6555 KELSEY POINT CIRCLE
6555 Kelsey Point Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DELIGHTFUL, OPEN FLOOR PLAN! 3-LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE w/GARAGE! Walkout to Fenced Yard and Backs to Common Area! Open Central Kitchen with lots of cabinets, well-equipped white appliances and large Breakfast Room with pantry! Family Room with
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7534 CROSS GATE LANE
7534 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1765 sqft
Private circle of detached contemporary homes in the heart of Kingstowne.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8407 DEL NORTE COURT
8407 Del Norte Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7070 GATTON SQUARE
7070 Gatton Square, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
Visit this beautiful 3 bedroom spacious townhouse in Manchester Lakes. Featuring a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, formal dinning room, open living room, spacious fully finished basement. Gorgeous deck with fenced in back yard.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
7417 SALFORD COURT
7417 Salford Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED BUXTON MODEL IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE~FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5271 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE E
5271 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1920 sqft
Luxury town home in Kingstown-exquisite master suite/bath 2400 sq ft-hardwood floors on main level-breakfast room w/ gas fireplace-2 car garage. Great floor plan. Kitchen and family room combo. Great condition.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7540 CROSS GATE LANE
7540 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1930 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedroom contemporary w/ 2-car garage in Highly Sought-After Kingstowne... Kit w/ Granite Counters...Din Rm w/ Hardwood & Walkout to Beautifully Landscaped Yard...Living Room with Huge vaulted ceiling and skylight...
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
6876 DEER RUN DRIVE
6876 Deer Run Drive, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1947 sqft
NO Pets/Good Credit required. 3 level t/h w/2 balc. & walk out basement w/ a fenced yard. Windows galore let in loads of sunlight and magnificent views of the woods. Easy access to Huntley Meadows for bike/walking trails/ jogging paths. Min.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE
7025 Bentley Mill Place, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1990 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 9/10/20! Gorgeous home in Kingstowne. Hardwood floors. Soaring ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. French doors to deck. Exquisite master suite - master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5250 Ballycastle Cir
5250 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2035 sqft
Gorgeous end-unit townhouse in desirable Kingstowne. TH features 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, deck and 1 car garage. Open floor plan living room with bay window. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, & plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5169 BALLYCASTLE CIR
5169 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to 5169 Ballycastle Circle, a beautiful 3 bedroom townhome backing to trees in the popular north end of Kingstowne! As you enter the foyer, you are greeted with gorgeous marble flooring and a custom chandelier.
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
6129 LES DORSON LN
6129 Les Dorson Lane, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovingly maintained 3 level townhome so close to everything! Spacious home with many updates. Brand new hardwood floors on the main and upper levels! New kitchen appliances! New washer and dryer. Upgraded bathrooms! Fresh paint, ceramic floors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,580
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
