Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2 story condo for rent with open concept living area - 2453 Mosby Court - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.



Walking distance to Kline's ice cream, Subway, Sharp Sharper, and many more restaurants and shops.



Contact Jeff at Rocktown Realty at Jeff@rocktownrealty.com for more information.



To see other available properties check out our website at www.rocktownrealty.com



Rocktown Realty is located in Harrisonburg, VA and licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



(RLNE5756577)