15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.
Reherd Acres
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.
Old Towne
320 Franklin Street
320 Franklin Street, Harrisonburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
320 Franklin Street Available 08/05/20 Downtown Charmer - This lovingly renovated home offers the best of yesterday's charm and today's convenience.
654 White Oak Circle
654 White Oak Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center.
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central Avenue
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct
Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.
Park View
19 Village Square
19 Village Square, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse Close to EMU and Waterman Elementary - This spacious home borders Eastern Mennonite University on the Northwest side of Harrisonburg. Within walking distance of Waterman Elementary School and EMU. (RLNE4058932)
Reherd Acres
1105 Wellington Drive
1105 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1105 Wellington Drive Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
Reherd Acres
1111 Wellington Drive
1111 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1111 Wellington Drive Available 09/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
2419 Avalon Woods Drive
2419 Avalon Woods, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1888 sqft
2419 Avalon Woods Drive Available 07/15/20 Large Townhouse with Fully Finished Basement offering 1888 Finished Square Feet - This spacious townhouse offers 1888 finished square feet including a full walk-out basement.
344 Sapphire Drive
344 Sapphire Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2448 sqft
344 Sapphire Drive Available 08/05/20 Luxury Executive Rental - Location, Convenience and Elegance abound in this luxury townhome in the popular Townes at Bluestone Community.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg
1455 Taylor Grove Lane Unit 2
1455 Taylor Grove Lane, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
1455 Taylor Grove Lane Unit 2 Available 09/11/20 Two Master Suite Apartment Townhouse - Check out this two master suite apartment townhouse.