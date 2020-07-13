Apartment List
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA

8 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.

1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.

1 Unit Available
Old Towne
320 Franklin Street
320 Franklin Street, Harrisonburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
320 Franklin Street Available 08/05/20 Downtown Charmer - This lovingly renovated home offers the best of yesterday's charm and today's convenience.

1 Unit Available
654 White Oak Circle
654 White Oak Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center.

1 Unit Available
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

2 Units Available
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct

1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.

1 Unit Available
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.

1 Unit Available
Park View
19 Village Square
19 Village Square, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse Close to EMU and Waterman Elementary - This spacious home borders Eastern Mennonite University on the Northwest side of Harrisonburg. Within walking distance of Waterman Elementary School and EMU. (RLNE4058932)

1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1105 Wellington Drive
1105 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1105 Wellington Drive Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1111 Wellington Drive
1111 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1111 Wellington Drive Available 09/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 Unit Available
2419 Avalon Woods Drive
2419 Avalon Woods, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1888 sqft
2419 Avalon Woods Drive Available 07/15/20 Large Townhouse with Fully Finished Basement offering 1888 Finished Square Feet - This spacious townhouse offers 1888 finished square feet including a full walk-out basement.

1 Unit Available
344 Sapphire Drive
344 Sapphire Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2448 sqft
344 Sapphire Drive Available 08/05/20 Luxury Executive Rental - Location, Convenience and Elegance abound in this luxury townhome in the popular Townes at Bluestone Community.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg

1 Unit Available
1455 Taylor Grove Lane Unit 2
1455 Taylor Grove Lane, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
1455 Taylor Grove Lane Unit 2 Available 09/11/20 Two Master Suite Apartment Townhouse - Check out this two master suite apartment townhouse.

